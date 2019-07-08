The Black Stars are looking forward to another victory against the sides they fancy beating in the Africa Cup of Nations when they face off against Tunisia on Monday in Ismailia.

Ghana have won their six consecutive AFCON games against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Team news and match facts

Ghana

The Black Stars head into the game against Tunisia on the back of topping Group F which had defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

They drew against both Benin and Cameroon and defeated Guinea Bissau to secure a round of 16 berth, with five points.

Jordan Ayew who will lead the attacking lines for Ghana is expected to continue his goalscoring form when Ghana clash with Tunisia. The striker has scored two goals which are equal to his previous two in three AFCONs.

Jonathan Mensah and Kassim Nuhu are likely to return to the starting line-up against Tunisia, after missing the Guinea Bissau game over injury and suspension, respectively.

The Black Stars usually keep things tight with Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey providing a shield for the back four. As always Jordan Ayew will be the one to watch at the other end of the pitch as he looks to add to his two goals in the competition.

Tunisia

The North Africans struggled in the group stage. They drew all their three games, yet were fortunate to finish runners-up.

Tunisia drew one all against both Angola and Mali before they settled for a goalless against Mauritania.

The Tunisians often set themselves up to be compact and hard to break down, hence their three draws in the competition. With Yassine Meriah at the back, they are likely to frustrate the Ghanaians while Wabhi Khazri should carry the attacking threat.

Captain Wahbi Khazri should once again lead the line for the Tunisians having scored once in Egypt. He is likely to be supported by Youssef Msakni who also has one goal to his name while Taha Yassine Khenissi could be handed a start having come off the bench against Mauritania.

Head to head

Ghana have been ruthless in their 20 meetings against Tunisia, having won 10, lost four, with six ending in draws.

Tunisia have never beaten the Black Stars in an Africa Cup of Nations game. The four times champions of Africa have won six, with one ending in a draw

Below is the breakdown of the AFCON games between Ghana and Tunisia:

1963 Ghana 1 -1 Tunisia

1965 Tunisia 2 - 3 Ghana

1978 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia

1982 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia

1996 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia

1998 Ghana 2 - 0 Tunisia

2012 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia

Played 7 matches

Ghana wins 6

Draw 1

Tunisia wins 0