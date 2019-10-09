Shafiu Mumuni made history by emerging as the first player to register a hat-trick in the WAFU Championship since its re-introduction in the 2000s.

READ MORE: Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens suffer shocking elimination

Ivory Coast dominated the early exchanges, but they failed to translate that into goals, before Ghana warmed themselves into the game and it became an end to end affair.

The skipper of the Black Stars B gave Ghana the lead when he managed to deflect a ball into the Ivorian net in a scrappy fashion.

After the break Ghana hit the ground running and scored within a minute: A long ball from midfield found Augustine Okrah and he fetched Shafiu Mumuni who nodded the ball home for the second goal.

Mumuni registered a hat-trick in the 50th minute when he connected his head to another ball which beat the goalkeeper once again.

Ivory Coast threw everything into attack and also created some decent chances.

In the course of the game the Ivorians reduced the deficit. Dumbia’s free-kick which was underestimated by goalkeeper Ofori Antwi and he saw the ball slipped through his hands into the net- it was a howler from a goalkeeper who had been at his best throughout the tournament.

Ghana won the tournament on home soil in 2017 and they have reached another final.

They will face the winner of the Mali and Senegal in the other semi-final game.