Shikangwa's spot-spot in the first half of extra time gave the Harambee Starlets of Kenya a passage into the next stage of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

Kenya who held the female national football team of Ghana to a goalless draw on Sunday succeeded in knocking out the Black Queens in the second leg after a 1-0 win.

The two halves of the game ended in a goalless draw after both Ghana and Kenya had failed to make the best of the opportunities that came their way.

The game travelled into extra time after both parties failed to find the back of the net.

Kenya would finally break the deadlock following poor goalkeeping that gifted the host a penalty kick: the Black Queens goalkeeper came out of his post without timing the ball and a Kenya player headed the ball into the yarning net, but the ball was blocked with the hand by a Ghanaian defender and the referee did justice to that by awarding the East Africans a penalty.

Shikangwa stepped up for the spot-kick and slotted it home to hand Kenya the all-important goal in the 97th minute of the game.

Black Queens after conceding failed to find their rhythm and couldn’t hit back at their opponent.

Kenya have therefore progressed into the next stage of the qualifiers.

Kenya are now closing in on a place in Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.