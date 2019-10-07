READ MORE: Tony Baffoe makes history at the FIFA World Cup final

Other Ghanaians who earned FIFA recognition by imparting in the game in ways other than being nominated for the Player of the Year have also been considered.

Abedi Pele Ayew (1992)

Abedi Pele

The first Ghanaian player to receive FIFA recognition was Abedi Pele Ayew in 1992. He was shortlisted for the FIFA Player of the Year award, but he finished 9th on the list which was topped by Marco van Basten. The Marseille playmaker inspired the Black Stars to the final of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations and played a key role as the French giants won the Ligue 1.

Tony Yeboah (1993)

Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

Tony Yeboah followed in the footsteps of his compatriot Abedi Pele. The ex-Ghanaian striker emerged as the first African to win the top scorer in the Bundesliga and earned FIFA recognition by finishing 9th in 1993.

Michael Essien (2007)

Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

The former Lyon midfield enforcer after a stunning season with Chelsea, bossing the midfield in the cause of the season was rewarded by FIFA when he was named the 15th best player in the world in 2007.

Essien received another FIFA recognition in 2009 when he was adjudged the 15th best player in the world after yet another successful season with the Blues.

Asamoah Gyan (2010)

Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

The former Sunderland after entertaining football loving fans during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in the process as Ghana reached the quarter-finals was rewarded by FIFA afterwards.

He was nominated for the FIFA Golden Ball award among ten shortlisted players and subsequently received another recognition by FIFA when he was named the 18th best player in the world.

Tony Baffoe (2014)

Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

The former Black Stars centre-back although was never shortlisted for the FIFA Player of the Year award during his playing days, he received a major recognition from the world football governing body as a coordinator in its flagship tournament.

Ex-Ghana defender Tony Baffoe made history on 13th July, 2014 when he became the first black man to lead out two teams in a World Cup final as he led Germany and Argentina onto the pitch in the final match of the tournament in Brazil.

Baffoe, who was the FIFA general coordinator for matches at the Maracana in Rio during the 2014 World Cup, led the two teams onto the pitch minutes before kick-off.

The Ghanaian subsequently gave the directives to the referee to kick-off the match with millions of people watching the game worldwide in the world's biggest sporting event.

He becomes the first black man and African to be handed such a big responsibility at the World Cup.

“This is an incredibly exciting task. The entire world is looking at us, and I am sure we have got it under control,” Baffoe said.

FIFA gave Baffoe the chance to be its general coordinator for Rio’s Maracana stadium knowing that he will be there to lead the proceedings in the final.

His performance, delivery and attention to detail and diligence in previous tournaments in his work for FIFA, as well as his fluency in seven international languages, have catapulted him to the top.

Others

Some Ghanaian players in the 1990s received awards for Fair Play: Prince Amoako and a goalkeeper during a league game for saving a life.