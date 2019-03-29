The game was three all with few minutes to the end of the game when Frank Acheampong superbly controlled a ball with his left foot before he struck it home beyond the reach of goalkeeper Cheng Yuelei in the 93rd minute.

Tianjin TEDA a took goal lead by the 27th minute, but Guangzhou R&F fought back into the game.

Frank Acheampong’s goal was first of the season after three games played already in the Chinese Super League.

The 25-year-old was not part of the Black Stars team that defeated Kenya and Mauritania 1-0 and 3-1, respectively in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and an international friendly respectively.

However, he will be hoping to make the cut for Kwesi Appiah’s team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

