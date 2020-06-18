Kwesi Appiah explained that he hasn’t been paid by the state since August 2019 and he indicated that his predecessor Avram Grant who is a foreign coach never faced this situation.

Appiah’s contract was extended by six months after it expired in 2019 ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but his salary wasn’t forthcoming and he is as a result owed a total sum of $185,000.

The ex-Black Stars skipper believes that the world is facing financial difficulties due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but his former employers have no excuse because he is being owed since August 2019, which was before the outbreak.

"I was owed money since August 2019 when there was no Covid-19," Appiah told BBC Sport Africa. "Would they owe a white coach for 11 months?"

"(My predecessor) Avram Grant was not owed more than a month when his contract ended," Appiah explained.

"It's not right and should not be encouraged - irrespective of whether (the coach is) local or foreign," he added.

BBC Sport Africa understands that it is not just Appiah awaiting salary for his role with Ghana, but the country's current national youth team coaches as well.

Both the U17 and U23 coaches declined to comment but U20 coach Karim Zito confirmed that he is owed money.

Zito, a former international, was first drafted into the coaching set-up of Ghana's youth teams in 2013 when he was assistant coach for the Under-23 team and says this is a familiar tale.

"We had only collected our salaries for three months when we received a letter stating that we will no longer be paid - no reason was given," Zito told BBC Sport Africa.

"I was appointed as coach of the (Under-20) national team in January this year but I am being owed. I will attribute the failure of to pay our salaries to the coronavirus pandemic."

Ghana under James Kwesi Appiah's watch exited the 2019 Africa Cup (AFCON) in the round of 16, which is their worst performance in the continent's showpiece since 2006.

The Ghana Football Association didn't extend his contract when it ran out in January 2020 and instead appointed his assistant coach CK Akonnor to replace him.