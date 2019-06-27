Christian Atsu was a pale shadow of himself when Ghana were held to a two-all draw on Tuesday at the Ismaily Sports Stadium.

Mickael Pote registered the opener in the second minute, but Andre Ayew drew Ghana level in the 9th minute.

Before Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the lead. Pote came to the rescue of the Squirrels with the equaliser in the second half.

Atsu struggled throughout the game. He failed to outwit his markers and also gave out a lot of possession as well as faulty passes which almost cost the Black Stars in the game.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their frustration over the performance of the Newcastle United against Benin.