Ghanaian footballer Agyemang Diawusie dies at age 25 in Germany

Diawusie started his football career at RB Leipzig and went on to play for FC Ingolstadt, Dynamo Dresden and SpVgg Bayreuth.

At the time of his death, he was on the books of Bundesliga 2 side Jahn Regensburg, where he played 15 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from Jahn Regensburg said: “The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and our thoughts are with Agyemang's family, relatives, close friends and companions.

"Due to the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected."

A separate statement from Diawusie’s former club FC Ingolstadt said: “The Schanzer family mourns the death of Agyemang Diawusie.

“It is with deep sadness that we received the news that the former FCI professional (2018-2020) died on Tuesday at the age of 25. Our thoughts are with the bereaved.”

ADVERTISEMENT