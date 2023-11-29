ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian footballer Agyemang Diawusie dies at age 25 in Germany

Emmanuel Ayamga

German footballer of Ghanaian descent Agyemang Diawusie has passed away at the young age of 25.

Ghanaian footballer Agyemang Diawusie dies at age 25 in Germany
Ghanaian footballer Agyemang Diawusie dies at age 25 in Germany

The forward’s demise was announced on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, although the cause of death is yet to be made public.

Recommended articles

Diawusie started his football career at RB Leipzig and went on to play for FC Ingolstadt, Dynamo Dresden and SpVgg Bayreuth.

At the time of his death, he was on the books of Bundesliga 2 side Jahn Regensburg, where he played 15 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from Jahn Regensburg said: “The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and our thoughts are with Agyemang's family, relatives, close friends and companions.

"Due to the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected."

A separate statement from Diawusie’s former club FC Ingolstadt said: “The Schanzer family mourns the death of Agyemang Diawusie.

“It is with deep sadness that we received the news that the former FCI professional (2018-2020) died on Tuesday at the age of 25. Our thoughts are with the bereaved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Diawusie played for Germany at youth level, featuring for the country’s U19s, but was never capped at senior level.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Thiago Silva is preparing to make his debut for Chelsea

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

Harry Maguire: Man United defender accepts apology of Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo

‘Apology accepted' – Harry Maguire reacts to Isaac Adongo's U-turn on his performance