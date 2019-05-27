The footballer, identified as Osei Omari, was reportedly found dead in California’s San Francisco Bay.

The Ghana Guardian reports suggest he was visiting some friends in California when the sad incident happened.

On May 20, family and friends remembered his life during a memorial service at Calgary St. George’s Episcopal Anglican Church in Bridgeport, the city where Omari was born.

Omari was a former player of the Central High School football and lacrosse and will be remembered at the annual June 15 football camp Christon Gill operates at the school.

Meanwhile, a medical examiner’s report on the footballer’s demise is yet to be released.