Amoah after completing his studies at Coppin State University was awarded a degree in Accounting.

Amoah posted his graduation photos on his Instagram page earlier Thursday morning with the caption, “Not about where you are, but who you are” signifying the somewhat long journey from Kumasi to the United States.

The Ghanaian sprinter in 2017 received a scholarship to study abroad after he got a transfer from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) because of his talent as a track and field athlete.

Joseph Paul Amoah made a mark on the African continent in his career as an athlete when he led the Ghana 4 x 100 relay team in the company of Sean Safo Antwi, Benjamin Azamati and Martin Owusu Antwi to win gold at 2019 All African games.

He had earlier 2019 made a time of 10.01s which is only 0.03s off the National Record (NR) for 100m set by Leo Myles-Mills (9.98s) years ago.

Amoah is also one of only two Ghanaian athletes to qualify for the Olympics. The other is Nadia Eke