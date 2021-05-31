Ghanaian wonderkid Fatawu Issahaku to join Sporting Lisbon on loan after Liverpool move

He is believed to have put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which is reportedly worth in excess of £1.5 million.

Fatawu was initially headed for German side Bayer Leverkusen but the deal fell through at the last minute after the player’s handlers reportedly engaged other clubs.

According to a report by Joy Sports, Liverpool have decided to loan the winger out to Sporting Lisbon to afford him some game time.

Fatawu starred at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year as Ghana won the tournament in Mauritania.

The teenager was adjudged player of the tournament after scoring two goals as the Black Satellites won their fourth continental title.

He went on to make his senior debut in March when a second-string Ghana side played Uzbekistan in an international friendly.