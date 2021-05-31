RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaian wonderkid Fatawu Issahaku to join Sporting Lisbon on loan after Liverpool move

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is set to join Sporting Lisbon on loan following his move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

The 17-year-old officially joined Liverpool over the weekend from Tamale-based Ghanaian Division One side Steadfast FC.

He is believed to have put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which is reportedly worth in excess of £1.5 million.

Fatawu was initially headed for German side Bayer Leverkusen but the deal fell through at the last minute after the player’s handlers reportedly engaged other clubs.

According to a report by Joy Sports, Liverpool have decided to loan the winger out to Sporting Lisbon to afford him some game time.

Fatawu starred at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year as Ghana won the tournament in Mauritania.

The teenager was adjudged player of the tournament after scoring two goals as the Black Satellites won their fourth continental title.

He went on to make his senior debut in March when a second-string Ghana side played Uzbekistan in an international friendly.

Fatawu has also been invited for the Black Stars’ upcoming international friendlies against South Africa and Morocco in June.

