The 40-year-old who scored 12 goals in 27 games for Ghana suffered stroke a few years after his playing career.

Agogo’s death has prompted a series of tributes on social media with Ghanaians sharing their memories of the former striker.

READ ALSO: Ex-Ghana striker Junior Agogo is dead

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan shared a photo of his former teammate on Instagram with the caption:

“Thanks for the memories JUNIOR. R.I.P bro.”

Here is how Ghanaians shared their last respect to Junior Agogo: