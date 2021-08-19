RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Ghanaians don’t respect me but I’m highly revered in other places’ – Asamoah Gyan

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has said that he doesn’t feel respected and appreciated enough by Ghanaians despite his achievements.

‘Ghanaians don’t respect me but I’m highly revered in other places’ – Asamoah Gyan
‘Ghanaians don’t respect me but I’m highly revered in other places’ – Asamoah Gyan

The 35-year-old said, despite not being respected in Ghana, he is highly revered when he goes to other places.

Recommended articles

Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.

The former Black Stars skipper joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct Tuesday’s draw in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw,” Gyan told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

“I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered.”

The ex-Sunderland forward holds a series of records, including being Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He was also the country’s first player to score at the FIFA World Cup and remains Africa’s leading scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Gyan believes a lot must change about the Black Stars before they can finally win the AFCON.

He noted that politics from the government and the general public has contributed to the country’s long trophy drought.

He wondered why the team’s winning bonuses would be made public before they participate in every tournament.

“I have been with the national team for years and it is the desire of every player to win the Afcon but the politics among government in power and the citizens has hampered the team’s chances of winning the trophy,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Adomonline.

“Why should the winning bonuses of the team be made public before any major tournament?"

Asamoah Gyan lands in Accra with his Rolls Royce 'Baby Jet'.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been paired in Group C of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

Visit Rwanda: ‘We can’t accept mediocrity!’ – Paul Kagame blasts Arsenal after Brentford defeat

Visit Rwanda: ‘We can’t accept mediocrity!’ – Paul Kagame blasts Arsenal after Brentford defeat

Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir

Photo of Michael Essien wearing hat with LGBT colours causes stir