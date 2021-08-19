‘Ghanaians don’t respect me but I’m highly revered in other places’ – Asamoah Gyan

Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.

The former Black Stars skipper joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct Tuesday’s draw in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Pulse Ghana

“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw,” Gyan told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

“I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered.”

The ex-Sunderland forward holds a series of records, including being Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He was also the country’s first player to score at the FIFA World Cup and remains Africa’s leading scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Gyan believes a lot must change about the Black Stars before they can finally win the AFCON.

He noted that politics from the government and the general public has contributed to the country’s long trophy drought.

He wondered why the team’s winning bonuses would be made public before they participate in every tournament.

“I have been with the national team for years and it is the desire of every player to win the Afcon but the politics among government in power and the citizens has hampered the team’s chances of winning the trophy,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Adomonline.

“Why should the winning bonuses of the team be made public before any major tournament?"