Gyan became the highest paid player in Africa, receiving a weekly wage of $250,000 after he joined Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in 2015 and South African website Soccaladuna ranked the ex-Udinese forward as the 9th richest African footballer with a net worth of $32 million in 2020.

However, The Sun UK added Gyan in their list of nine footballers who lost their fortunes. The list which includes Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho was published on their website in a video format.

It is understood The Sun inclusion of Asamoah Gyan in the list of players who have become victims of ‘rich to rag’ stems from the fact that the former Sunderland marksman told the court during his divorce battle with his ex-wife Gifty that he had only $600 dollars left in his account.

Many Ghanaians who knew the true state of the 34-year-old financial standing believed he under declared his wealth in order not to lose them through the divorce.

However, The Sun drew their conclusion based on the court proceedings, without crosschecking the facts.

Ghanaians have descended on The Sun after they shared the video describing Asamoah Gyan as broke.

Meanwhile the Ghana's all-time top scorer has been linked with Asante Kotoko and it has been reported that his representative have demanded $500,000 to agree a deal with the 23 times champions of Ghana.