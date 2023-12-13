ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians need to be patient with Chris Hughton - C.K Akonnor

Evans Annang

Charles Kwabla Akonnor, popularly known as C.K Akonnor, a former Black Stars captain and coach has called for calm for Chris Hughton.

He said Ghanaians have to be patient with the Black Stars coach in order to improve performances.

He noted that the former Newcastle manager would be frustrated due to the poor results, which is inconsistent with what the country demands. He noted that he has been in that situation before and knows the pressure that comes with it.

The former Asante Kotoko manager urged Ghanaians to keep cool heads in these difficult times and trust Hughton to put a strong team together for the 2023 AFCON.

"I know what he is going through, it's a difficult path. Sometimes you can get confused especially when the whole nation is at you. But I think we need to be calm. There is a need for calmness where we prepare very well and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament," he told Joy Sports.

"It's a big deal for us as a nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team very well so that we can go to this tournament and do well," he added.

Hughton has won just one of his last four games, losing three in the process. The team's form has cast doubt over the possibility of Hughton leading Ghana to glory at the soon-to-start AFCON in Ivory Coast.

