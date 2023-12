Ghanaians need to be patient with Chris Hughton - C.K Akonnor

He noted that the former Newcastle manager would be frustrated due to the poor results, which is inconsistent with what the country demands. He noted that he has been in that situation before and knows the pressure that comes with it.

The former Asante Kotoko manager urged Ghanaians to keep cool heads in these difficult times and trust Hughton to put a strong team together for the 2023 AFCON.

"I know what he is going through, it's a difficult path. Sometimes you can get confused especially when the whole nation is at you. But I think we need to be calm. There is a need for calmness where we prepare very well and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament," he told Joy Sports.

"It's a big deal for us as a nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team very well so that we can go to this tournament and do well," he added.