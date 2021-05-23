Ghana’s Andre Ayew and Tariqe Fosu to face each other in Championship play-off final

Andre Ayew’s Swansea City have booked a place in the final, where Tariqe Fosu and his Brentford side await.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Ghana will have two players playing on opposite sides in this year’s English Championship play-off final.
Andre Ayew’s Swansea City have booked a place in the final, where Tariqe Fosu and his Brentford side await.
Ayew has been very instrumental in Swansea’s bid to secure promotion to the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.
The Black Stars captain was the hero in the first leg of the play-off semi-final, as he netted the only goal against Barnsley.
Steve Cooper’s side then completed the job on Saturday after holding their opponents to a 1-1 draw, thereby, advancing to the final on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
Meanwhile, Fosu started in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the play-off semi-final first-leg and also came on as a substitute as the side overturned the result in the second leg by beating Bournemouth 3-1 at home.
The final of the Championship play-off is slated for May 29, 2021, with one of Ayew or Fosu set to secure promotion to the Premier League.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh