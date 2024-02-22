ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana's Baba Rahman receiving treatment after collapsing during Greek Cup semifinal match

Gideon Nicholas Day

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman has regained consciousness after a concerning on-field incident during Wednesday evening's semi-final game in the Greek Cup.

The footballer is reported to be receiving medical care after regaining consciousness.

The left-back, playing for Panathinaikos, suffered a loss of consciousness following a collision with an opponent from PAOK during an aerial duel. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the 115th minute of the match, which had entered extra time after a 2-2 draw in regulation.

Rahman received immediate medical attention on the field and fortunately regained consciousness. However, as a precautionary measure, he was transported via ambulance to the hospital for further care.

The match experienced a brief delay due to the incident, and ultimately, the referee concluded it, leading to a penalty shootout. Panathinaikos emerged victorious in the shootout with a scoreline of 6-5, securing their place in the Greek Cup final.

Meanwhile, Rahman is currently under observation in the hospital as fans and the football community await updates on his condition.

The intense semi-final clash will be remembered not only for the thrilling on-field action but also for the concerning moment that momentarily halted the game.

Gideon Nicholas Day

