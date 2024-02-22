Ghana's Baba Rahman receiving treatment after collapsing during Greek Cup semifinal match

Pulse Ghana

The left-back, playing for Panathinaikos, suffered a loss of consciousness following a collision with an opponent from PAOK during an aerial duel. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the 115th minute of the match, which had entered extra time after a 2-2 draw in regulation.

Rahman received immediate medical attention on the field and fortunately regained consciousness. However, as a precautionary measure, he was transported via ambulance to the hospital for further care.

The match experienced a brief delay due to the incident, and ultimately, the referee concluded it, leading to a penalty shootout. Panathinaikos emerged victorious in the shootout with a scoreline of 6-5, securing their place in the Greek Cup final.

Meanwhile, Rahman is currently under observation in the hospital as fans and the football community await updates on his condition.