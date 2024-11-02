Ghana’s High Jump Gold medalist seeks financial assistance to pay school fees in US

Yamoah risks expulsion if he’s unable to pay $15,000 for his tuition fees.
Ghana’s high jump gold medalist at the African Games, Evans Cadman Yamoah finds himself in a desperate situation as he seeks assistance to continue his college education in the US.
Recommended articles
He moved from the University of Ghana to Central Missouri, where he has been on scholarship since 2022.
However, his NCAA scholarship eligibility ended before he could finish school because he had already competed in Ghana's collegiate system for two years.
Therefore, he lost his scholarship and has since been working on campus. However, that is insufficient to cover his boarding, feeding, and tuition fees.
The 23-year-old narrated his ordeal in a recent interview with Joy Sports, adding that he has contacted some people, including the Sports Ministry, but none have responded positively.
“I have tried a lot of options, but the feedback has not been good.
“In the letter [to the sports Ministry], I attached all the evidence as they requested I did, including my transcripts and fees portal information, but they never got back to me and have stopped responding to my messages.
“I also wrote to other state agencies, but none has responded to my email,” he said.
Plea to Ghanaians
Yamoah has now taken to the media to plead with well-meaning Ghanaians to assist him.
“I am humbly asking for help from anyone who can help me, to please come to my aid to help me graduate. When I had the chance to represent the country, I did it with all my strength and my might.
“I gave my everything to bring smiles to the faces of Ghanaians by winning gold at the African Games.
“I am appealing to the President, the former President, private individuals, and businesses, to please help me graduate. I don’t want all my years of school to be wasted without my degree,” the high jumper pleaded.
Yamoah was a crowd favourite at the University of Ghana Stadium, where he cruised to a golden victory during the African Games, hosted in Accra in March this year.