2023/24 Ghana Premier League fixtures released; Hearts vs Kotoko set for matchday 14

Asante Kotoko will also host newly-promoted side Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on the opening day of the season.

Their rivals, Hearts of Oak, are also set to travel to Tamale as guests of Real Tamale United (RTU), in what promises to be an exciting season opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the biggest fixture on the land – the Super Clash between Hearts and Kotoko – will take place on matchday 14.

The Phobians will host the first Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the return fixture scheduled for matchday 31 in Kumasi.

In all, 306 matches will be played across the various league centres as 17 other teams aim to dethrone champions Medeama.

“The league season will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18 at the respective match venues across the country,” a statement from the GFA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added: “The first round of the season is expected to end on 29 Dec. 2023 before the league goes on a one-month break to make way for the 2023 African Cup of Nations which will be staged in Cote D’Ivoire from 13 January – 11 February 2024.

“The second round of the season will kick off from February 23-26, 2024 at the respective match venues.”