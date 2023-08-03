ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo pledges GHc1 million for Medeama’s CAF Champions League campaign

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged a sum of GHC1 million to support Medeama SC’s CAF Champions League campaign.

Akufo-Addo pledges GHc1 million for Medeama’s CAF Champions League campaign

The President made the pledge when the Ghana Premier League champions paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House to present the trophy to him.

“I will try to provide a million Ghana cedis to help you in the CAF campaign,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“The deputy minister is insisting that if I’m in Ghana on the 20th, I should come to Cape Coast. I’ll see. We’ll do our best.”

Medeama won their first league title last season, having bettered their rivals on their way to amassing 60 points from 34 matches last season.

The Mauve and Yellows will be representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League, where they’ve been paired against Nigeria’s Remo Stars in the preliminary round.

Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to congratulate the Tarkwa-based club for becoming the first team from the Western Region to win the league in the last five decades.

Congratulations to you, the captain, and the members of the team for this historic achievement.

“It’s been 47 years since a team from the Western Region won the cup. This is great. You’ve done a great job. Congratulations,” expressed President Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Meanwhile, Medeama have lined up a high-profile friendly against American club DC United on October 14.

The game will be played at the Audi Field in Washington DC, US, with tickets set to go on sale from August 1.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
