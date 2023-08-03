Akufo-Addo pledges GHc1 million for Medeama’s CAF Champions League campaign

“I will try to provide a million Ghana cedis to help you in the CAF campaign,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“The deputy minister is insisting that if I’m in Ghana on the 20th, I should come to Cape Coast. I’ll see. We’ll do our best.”

Medeama won their first league title last season, having bettered their rivals on their way to amassing 60 points from 34 matches last season.

The Mauve and Yellows will be representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League, where they’ve been paired against Nigeria’s Remo Stars in the preliminary round.

Akufo-Addo took the opportunity to congratulate the Tarkwa-based club for becoming the first team from the Western Region to win the league in the last five decades.

“Congratulations to you, the captain, and the members of the team for this historic achievement.

“It’s been 47 years since a team from the Western Region won the cup. This is great. You’ve done a great job. Congratulations,” expressed President Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Meanwhile, Medeama have lined up a high-profile friendly against American club DC United on October 14.