According to a report by Joy Sports, the stadium owes NEDCo a sum of GH¢466,000, which is yet to be paid.
Aliu Mahama Stadium disconnected from national grid over GH¢466,000 debt
The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has cut power supply to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.
As part of the electricity distribution company’s revenue mobilisation exercise, it has been disconnecting homes and offices that are owing.
The Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Salamatu Alhassan, confirmed that the Aliu Mahama Stadium has been affected by the exercise.
She said a letter has been written to the head office of the National Sports Authority and the Sports Ministry to get the situation fixed immediately.
“We are owing and we have to own up. I have sent a letter to the head office via the ministries and so if you can give us, some two weeks, the ministry will settle that debt,” she said, as quoted by Joy Sports.
With the stadium owing such a hefty sum, power will only be restored when 70% of the debt is paid to NEDCo.
Meanwhile, the Aliu Mahama Stadium is the home venue for Ghana Premier League sides Tamale City and Real Tamale United.
