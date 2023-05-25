ADVERTISEMENT
Dauda Seidu: Meet the Ghana Premier League player who doubles as mechanic

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian footballer Dauda Seidu has opened up on combining football with working as a mechanic during his formative years.

The 23-year-old is currently on the books of Ghana Premier League side Samartex, who sit in seventh position on the league table.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Seidu said he has always wanted to become a footballer but things got tough, which forced him to take up some menial jobs.

According to the midfielder, he even worked as a bus conductor at some point and later learned to work as a mechanic.

While playing for former club Ashanti Gold SC, Seidu combined football with his work as a mechanic before securing a move to Samartex at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Now a regular in the Ghanaian topflight, he has stopped working as a mechanic and now fully focuses on his football career.

"When I was young, my dad used to buy boots for me. I had the chance to travel abroad, however, upon my return, things became difficult. I had to find work as a labourer and even as a Trotro conductor at times," Seidu told TV3.

"I finally made the decision to become a mechanic. I worked in that field while playing for Ashantigold before later moving to Samartex.

"I no longer have financial issues at my current club because they pay me on time. However, expenses remain high," shared the dedicated player.”

Seidu is part of the Samartex side that is aiming to finish in the top four in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

Emmanuel Ayamga
