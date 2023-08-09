ADVERTISEMENT
George Afriyie picks nomination forms to contest Kurt Okraku for GFA Presidency

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president George Afriyie has picked nomination forms to challenge incumbent president Kurt Okraku.

Afriyie, who served as the Ghana FA’s vice president under Kwesi Nyantakyi, aims to unseat Okraku in his second attempt.

Having fallen short in his bid to become GFA President four years ago, the football administrator is back to give it another try.

“George Afriyie who about a month and a half ago stated publicly that he would fight to save Ghana football to a place that was better before and now has been destroyed by Kurt Okraku has picked forms to contest in accordance to the roadmap released by the Election Committee of the Ghana Football Association,” Afriyie’s spokesperson, Akyereko Frimpong, told Peace FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“He [George Afrriyie] has begun with filling all the requirements, paperwork, documentation, endorsement, and other necessary particulars, and when we get everything he will return to the Ghana FA to submit all the documents for the elections.”

Meanwhile, all 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen have backed GFA boss Okraku for a second term in office.

The endorsement came from the RFA chairmen in the Ashanti, Western, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Greater Accra, Central, Brong Ahafo, and Eastern regions.

Okraku was elected as the head of Ghana’s FA in 2019 after beating off competition from Afriyie and four other candidates.

However, his first term of office is set to come to an end in October, with the GFA already releasing a roadmap for the upcoming elections.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
