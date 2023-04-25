GFA counting on FIFA to develop less expensive version of VAR

He noted that FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged to provide a less expensive version of VAR for countries like Ghana to be able to use the technology in competitions.

Pulse Ghana

“It is not true that FIFA has written to us about VAR. We were on a project to do VAR, but the VAR that is approved by FIFA is very expensive,” Addo told Accra-based Angel FM, as quoted by 3news.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not just about bringing the machine, but you will train people, train referees, and the setup is heavy and expensive. So, at the last congress in Rwanda, the FIFA President himself said that FIFA is going to develop another version that will be less expensive.

“We are on that project with FIFA, and they haven’t written to us that we should do live matches at all centres.”

This comes after the Referees Manager of the GFA said VAR could be introduced in Ghana football in the 2023/24 season.

AFP

Alex Kotey explained in September last year that the delay in implementing the VAR system was due to funding and FIFA introducing a different technology for African countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Ghana was the only country from the WAFU Zone B to have started the VAR project since it was approved for use by FIFA.

“For me, I’m saying that, give and take, by 2023 we should see VAR in Ghana,” Alex Kotey said in an interview with Joy Sports.

VAR was used in Ghana for the first time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff first-leg game against Nigeria in Kumasi.