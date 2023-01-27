GFA orders clubs to observe minute silence in honour of late Alhaji Jawula

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president was buried last Sunday, while a burial prayer was held in his family house in Accra Newtown.

A lot of his close friends were present at his burial service at his family house in Accra Newtown, including former Chairman of the GFA Nana Brew Butler.

Others were Joseph Ade Coker, Professor Joshua Alabi, Yaw Antwi-Gyamfi and the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo.

In a statement, the GFA said all clubs in the Ghana Premier League, Division One League and Women’s Premier League should observe a minute silence in honour of the departed football administrator.

Read the GFA’s statement below:

The Ghana Football Association kindly requested all members and stakeholders to observe a One Minute Celebration of Applauds in honour of our departed GFA former President, Alhaji MND Jawula in the under listed matches:

· All BetPawa Premier matchday 14 games to be played this weekend.

· All Access Bank Division One League matchday 12 games to be played this weekend.

· All Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matchday 8 games to be played this weekend.

· All Regional Football Association 2nd Division League, 3rd Division League, Women’s Division One League & Juvenile (U13, U15 & U17) League matches to be played this weekend.