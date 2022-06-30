RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Gianni Infantino: FIFA President congratulates Kotoko for winning Ghana Premier League

Emmanuel Ayamga

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Asante Kotoko for winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors sealed the 25th topflight title following a season where they dominated and got the better of their competitors.

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side won the league with three games to spare and ended the campaign 11 points clear of second-placed Medeama.

In a letter sent to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Infantino congratulated Kotoko for emerging as league champions.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Asante Kotoko SC for having been crowned 2021/22 champions of Ghana,” the statement from the FIFA boss said.

“This title could not have been achieved without the entire team's hard work, passion and dedication, and everyone at the club can be very proud. Please extend my congratulations to everybody involved in this great achievement.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I also take this opportunity to thank you and your Association for your contribution to the development and prosperity of football in Ghana and in Africa.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko will play against bitter rivals Hearts of Oak in the 2022 Super Cup, which has been slated for September 4.

The Phobians made it back-to-back triumphs in the FA Cup competition after beating Bechem United last week to win a record-extending FA Cup title.

They will now hope to defend the Super Cup too - a trophy they won last season by virtue of winning the double.

Emmanuel Ayamga

