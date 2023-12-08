Hearts of Oak advised to relocate to Kumasi for entire season

“It is about determination. I have always advocated for the team to be moved to Kumasi for a season as things are not going well,” Mireku told Max FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“The Hearts fans in Kumasi are very supportive of us, and it is a kind of motivation for us [Hearts of Oak] that we get from the supporters.”

Hearts have temporarily moved their home venue to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where they’ll be playing their Ghana Premier League matches throughout December.

This follows the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium to football, with the facility rented out by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for concerts.

The Phobians will, therefore, be playing at their adopted home Kumasi when they host archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hearts board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has said the club pays its players well, which enables them to afford the luxuries of life.

According to him, some of the players in the team are buying cars and building houses from their salaries and bonuses.

"We had players who hadn't travelled outside of Ghana before and now they are building houses and buying cars," he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"Our players are well-paid and we prioritize their welfare. I recall a video which was circulating just before the season started with Hearts of Oak players arriving at the hostel with their cars."

Hearts currently occupy eighth position in the Ghana Premier League.