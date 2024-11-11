ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Hearts of Oak will treat every game like a final - Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has stated that the Phobians are approaching every Ghana Premier League fixture with a heightened level of focus, treating each game as if it were a cup final.

Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara and his players
Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara and his players

Following a challenging start to the season, the team has regained momentum with two consecutive wins, signalling a return to form.

Recommended articles

In their latest match, Hearts of Oak continued their winning streak by defeating Vision FC 1-0 at the Legon Sports Stadium on Friday evening, courtesy of a late goal from substitute Mawuli Wayo in match week 10.

Ouattara, encouraged by the team’s recent performances, emphasised the importance of discipline and hard work moving forward. “Every single match is important for Hearts of Oak,” he said. “We need to stay disciplined, focus on every match, and gather points.”

The Ivorian tactician also acknowledged the added determination that teams display against Hearts of Oak, stating, “Every team playing Hearts of Oak is extra motivated. We need to be serious and take every match as a final.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Hearts of Oak s Kotoko
Hearts of Oak s Kotoko Pulse Ghana

With this win, Hearts of Oak have climbed to fifth in the league standings, now tied at 25 points with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, who are facing a rough patch with three consecutive losses for the first time since March 2024.

The Phobians' resurgence is mounting pressure on the Porcupine Warriors, intensifying the rivalry as the season progresses.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara and his players

Hearts of Oak will treat every game like a final - Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Prosper-Narteh-Ogum

'We look very tired on the field' - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum blames defeat on stress

Hearts of Oak vs Vision FC

Ghana Premier League : Accra Hearts of Oak defeat Vison FC to secure back-to-back victories