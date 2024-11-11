Hearts of Oak will treat every game like a final - Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

In their latest match, Hearts of Oak continued their winning streak by defeating Vision FC 1-0 at the Legon Sports Stadium on Friday evening, courtesy of a late goal from substitute Mawuli Wayo in match week 10.

Ouattara, encouraged by the team’s recent performances, emphasised the importance of discipline and hard work moving forward. “Every single match is important for Hearts of Oak,” he said. “We need to stay disciplined, focus on every match, and gather points.”

The Ivorian tactician also acknowledged the added determination that teams display against Hearts of Oak, stating, “Every team playing Hearts of Oak is extra motivated. We need to be serious and take every match as a final.”

Hearts of Oak level with Asante Kotoko, increasing rivalry pressure

With this win, Hearts of Oak have climbed to fifth in the league standings, now tied at 25 points with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, who are facing a rough patch with three consecutive losses for the first time since March 2024.