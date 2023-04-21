ADVERTISEMENT
I’ve held talks with Kotoko – Kwasi Appiah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has confirmed holding talks with Asante Kotoko over becoming the club’s next coach.

The Porcupine Warriors have been without a manager since parting ways with Burkinabe tactician Seydou Zerbo in March.

Kotoko are currently being managed by Abdul Gazale, who was promoted to the role on an interim basis, but the club is still searching for a permanent replacement.

Like Brazil, Black Stars captaincy must be rotated – Kwasi Appiah
In recent weeks, Appiah has been linked with the Ghana Premier League champions and he has now confirmed that talks have indeed been held.

He was, however, quick to add that he told the club to hold on with any approach since he’s already considering two offers from elsewhere.

"Asante Kotoko has a CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) and I can't go to Manhyia and demand that I should be named the new head coach without the knowledge of the CEO," Appiah told Kumasi-based Pure FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I played Asante Kotoko for years and I have been in and out of the club. If there is any assistance I am willing to do that.

"For the past months, I have held talks with Kotoko but I told them to hold on because I received two offers but let us see what happens.”

Former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah
Meanwhile, Appiah previously played for Kotoko and was part of the side that won the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League, in 1983.

The 62-year-old also managed the Kumasi-based club from 1995 to 1996.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
