Kwaku Amponsah, who’s popularly known as Chairman K5 among the fans, said eight strong spiritual men were engaged to ensure the Porcupine Warriors won the Ghana Premier League.
Kotoko spent GHc20,000 on spiritualists to win the league last season – Chairman K5
A former Chairman of Asante Kotoko’s National Circles Council (NCC) has wildly claimed that the club spent about GHc20,000 on spiritual men to help them win matches last season.
“In the previous season, we exerted considerable effort to ensure success for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and secure the league title,” Chairman K5 told Ezra FM, as quoted by Sportsworld.
“We allocated a substantial amount, approximately GHS15,000 to GHS20,000, towards operations with the support of eight powerful spiritual individuals.”
Kotoko comfortably won the league last season with Prosper Narteh Ogum in charge of the club as manager.
However, the former WAFA boss surprisingly parted ways with the club and was replaced by Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo at the start of the current campaign.
Although Zerbo made a bright start to life as Kotoko manager, things began to fall apart midway through the season, which led to his sack last month.
Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors are currently occupy sixth place on the league table and are eight points behind leaders Aduana FC.
The club’s form has also been very inconsistent, having won just once in the last six league matches.
