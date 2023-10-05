ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking: Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kurt Okraku has secured a second term in office as president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following a successful re-election after running unopposed.

The 52-year-old polled 117 votes out of the possible 120 at the GFA Elective Congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The votes polled by Okraku represents a whopping 98.3% of the total votes cast by the members of the Football Association.

Okraku contested for the GFA presidency unopposed following the disqualification of his only rival George Afriyie.

Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana FA, was aiming to unseat the incumbent GFA president after losing out to him four years ago.

However, earlier in September, Afriyie was disqualified after the Elections Committee said he failed to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidature, with his appeal also being thrown out by the Appeals Committee of the GFA.

Afriyie went on to file an application for injunction seeking to halt the presidential election, while also contesting his disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Also, Ghanaian club King Faisal, through its bankroller Alhaji Karim Grunsah filed a separate injunction to stop the elections.

The GFA, though, decided to go ahead with the elections, with the unofficial explanation being that the tenure of the current administration will end on October 25, hence the need to avoid having an FA without leadership by that time.

Despite contesting unopposed, Okraku needed to earn at least 50% plus one of the total votes to secure his re-election and he attained more than that by scooping 98.3% of the total votes cast.

