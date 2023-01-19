Kwame Opoku: One-month salary in Algeria can take care of you for whole year

The 23-year-old was Kotoko’s top scorer at the time of his departure, although he hasn’t been able to repeat such heights in Algeria.

Despite struggling in North Africa, having been farmed out on loan to Saudi Arabian side Najran SC last year, Opoku maintains that the move was rewarding.

According to him, the monthly salary he takes home at USM Alger is enough to take care of him for an entire year.

"The Algerian league pays very well because one month's salary can take care of you for a whole year if you are someone who doesn't spend on unnecessary things," Opoku told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He was, however, quick to point out that, just like in Ghana, salary delays are common in Algeria, although they eventually get paid.

"We can sometimes go for five months without our salary being paid but the difference is that you are paid so well that it doesn't affect us,” he added.