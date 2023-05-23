Lothar Matthaus: Germany and Bayern legend buys Accra Lions FC

At a brief event in Accra on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Accra Lions unveiled their latest shareholder to the media.

"Of course it's a business model. Ghana has always had huge potential in terms of talent, and you can see that in the national team,” Matthaus said, as quoted by Bild.

"We want to bring young players to Europe in a serious way and already well-trained. That's why we're also investing in the training ground here."

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku was also in attendance and he praised Matthaus for investing in the Ghanaian club.

“We can see a vision unfolding. The partners Oliver König and Lothar Matthäus are winners so the club will become winners. Essentially, Ghana football will become a winner,” he said.

“Accra Lions have an identity. They play the kind of football I want to watch. They have the right level of investment in every aspect of the club.

“The good environment we have created in Ghana football has enabled and encouraged people to invest in Ghana football.”