Medeama take first-leg advantage after beating Horoya 3-1 in CAF Champions League

Second-half goals from Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai and Kofi Asmah were enough to secure an important win for Medeama.

Evans Adotey’s side made a bright to the game but struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the first half, as Horoya sat back and looked to play on the counter.

However, the hosts continued to probe and Lady Luck finally smiled at them in the second half when Babil latched on to a throw-in to score the opener.

That opening goal shifted momentum to the side of the hosts, who continued to push more men forward as they searched for a cushioning goal.

After coming close a number of times, Abdulai doubled Medeama’s lead with a thumping header from a well-delivered corner-kick.

Asmah added a third a few minutes later after slamming home from the rebound, but the visitors pulled one back late on to ensure the game ended 3-1.

