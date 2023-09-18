The Ghana Premier League champions dominated the first leg of the second preliminary rund encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium as they romped to a comfortable victory.
Medeama take first-leg advantage after beating Horoya 3-1 in CAF Champions League
Medeama SC took a giant step towards qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Champions League after beating Horoya AC 3-1 on Sunday.
Recommended articles
Second-half goals from Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai and Kofi Asmah were enough to secure an important win for Medeama.
Evans Adotey’s side made a bright to the game but struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the first half, as Horoya sat back and looked to play on the counter.
However, the hosts continued to probe and Lady Luck finally smiled at them in the second half when Babil latched on to a throw-in to score the opener.
That opening goal shifted momentum to the side of the hosts, who continued to push more men forward as they searched for a cushioning goal.
After coming close a number of times, Abdulai doubled Medeama’s lead with a thumping header from a well-delivered corner-kick.
Asmah added a third a few minutes later after slamming home from the rebound, but the visitors pulled one back late on to ensure the game ended 3-1.
The result means Medeama have a two-goal advantage to take to Conakry in a week’s time for the return fixture, as they aim to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League.
More from category
-
‘Rich man snatched my girlfriend’ – Ghana Premier League goalkeeper laments low wages
-
Medeama take first-leg advantage after beating Horoya 3-1 in CAF Champions League
-
Abednego Tetteh: GPL top-scorer says he’d rather play in Togo than in Ghana