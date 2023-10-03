Medeama to play CAF Champions League group stage games at new stadium

Medeama were forced to adopt the Cape Coast Stadium as their home ground for the preliminary round of the Champions League.

However, having overcome Nigeria’s Remo Stars and Guinea’s AC Horoya to book their place in the group stages, the club is now set to move into its new stadium.

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, said the stadium will be commissioned in time to host Medeama’s Champions League group matches.

"We will be commissioning our stadium also by November ending and we are using this platform to invite you to Tarkwa. By the grace of God, we shall play our first match of the group stage in Tarkwa,” the legislator said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

Meanwhile, the president of Medeama Moses Armah has said the club aims to make an impact in its debut campaign in the Champions League.

He, therefore, called on the government of Ghana and corporate entities to support the club to be able to afford the cost of playing in Africa.

"We don't want to be mere participants in this competition hence our call for government and corporate Ghana to come to our aid," Moses Armah said.

"Our experience in participating in the CAF club competitions has taught us that you need not less than $150,000 to play in a game. For example, our two games before qualification cost us $300,000.