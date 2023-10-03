ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Medeama to play CAF Champions League group stage games at new stadium

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC are set to play their 2023/24 CAF Champions League matches at their new stadium.

Medeama to play CAF Champions League group stage games at new stadium
Medeama to play CAF Champions League group stage games at new stadium

The TNA Stadium in Tarkwa has been under construction for some time, with the 10,000-seater edifice almost near completion now.

Recommended articles

Medeama were forced to adopt the Cape Coast Stadium as their home ground for the preliminary round of the Champions League.

However, having overcome Nigeria’s Remo Stars and Guinea’s AC Horoya to book their place in the group stages, the club is now set to move into its new stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, said the stadium will be commissioned in time to host Medeama’s Champions League group matches.

"We will be commissioning our stadium also by November ending and we are using this platform to invite you to Tarkwa. By the grace of God, we shall play our first match of the group stage in Tarkwa,” the legislator said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

Meanwhile, the president of Medeama Moses Armah has said the club aims to make an impact in its debut campaign in the Champions League.

He, therefore, called on the government of Ghana and corporate entities to support the club to be able to afford the cost of playing in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We don't want to be mere participants in this competition hence our call for government and corporate Ghana to come to our aid," Moses Armah said.

"Our experience in participating in the CAF club competitions has taught us that you need not less than $150,000 to play in a game. For example, our two games before qualification cost us $300,000.

"We plead that the government and corporate Ghana to come to our aid as we plan to take Africa by storm,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

3 things you shouldn't do for a woman you are not married to

5 things to expect when committing to someone with a child

5 things to expect when committing to someone with a child

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

4 places you should never have sex

4 places you should never have sex

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

Why masturbation can be harmful for you

Why masturbation can be harmful for you

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Otumfuo gives Kwasi Appiah his blessing to accept Sudan head coach job

Otumfuo gives Kwasi Appiah his blessing to accept Sudan head coach job