The experienced defender has been on the books of Hearts since 2018, but was declared surplus to requirements by coach Slavko Matic this season.
Mohammed Alhassan: Kotoko announce signing of ex-Hearts defender
Former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has officially joined rivals Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.
Recommended articles
Having been released by the Phobians, a club where he rose to become deputy captain, Alhassan has now crossed carpets to their archrivals Kotoko.
On Thursday, the Porcupine Warriors announced the signing of the 30-year-old with a short post on their Twitter handle.
Alhassan started his professional career at the West African Football Academy (WAFA), rising to become a fan favourite in the Ghana Premier League.
He made over 50 appearances for the Academy boys before securing a dream move to Hearts five years ago.
In his time with the Accra-based side, Alhassan helped the club to win the Ghana Premier League title, as well as two FA Cup titles.
He now joins a Kotoko side that is aiming to defend the league title they won last season. The Porcupine Warriors currently occupy second place on the table – four points below leaders Aduana FC.
More from category
-
Mohammed Alhassan: Kotoko announce signing of ex-Hearts defender
-
GFA orders clubs to observe minute silence in honour of late Alhaji Jawula
-
Maxwell Konadu: I’ve never taken money from any player