Mohammed Alhassan: Kotoko announce signing of ex-Hearts defender

Having been released by the Phobians, a club where he rose to become deputy captain, Alhassan has now crossed carpets to their archrivals Kotoko.

On Thursday, the Porcupine Warriors announced the signing of the 30-year-old with a short post on their Twitter handle.

Alhassan started his professional career at the West African Football Academy (WAFA), rising to become a fan favourite in the Ghana Premier League.

He made over 50 appearances for the Academy boys before securing a dream move to Hearts five years ago.

Pulse Ghana

In his time with the Accra-based side, Alhassan helped the club to win the Ghana Premier League title, as well as two FA Cup titles.