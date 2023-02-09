ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Alhassan: Kotoko announce signing of ex-Hearts defender

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has officially joined rivals Asante Kotoko on a free transfer.

The experienced defender has been on the books of Hearts since 2018, but was declared surplus to requirements by coach Slavko Matic this season.

Having been released by the Phobians, a club where he rose to become deputy captain, Alhassan has now crossed carpets to their archrivals Kotoko.

On Thursday, the Porcupine Warriors announced the signing of the 30-year-old with a short post on their Twitter handle.

Alhassan started his professional career at the West African Football Academy (WAFA), rising to become a fan favourite in the Ghana Premier League.

He made over 50 appearances for the Academy boys before securing a dream move to Hearts five years ago.

Mohammed Alhassan at Hearts of Oak
In his time with the Accra-based side, Alhassan helped the club to win the Ghana Premier League title, as well as two FA Cup titles.

He now joins a Kotoko side that is aiming to defend the league title they won last season. The Porcupine Warriors currently occupy second place on the table – four points below leaders Aduana FC.

