Hearts of Oak to find new home as NSA closes Accra Sports Stadium for Christmas shows

A statement signed by the NSA’s Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said the Accra Sports Stadium will not be available for football throughout December.

“The National Sports Authority wishes to inform you about the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium in December for sporting purposes,” the statement said.

“By this letter, all the clubs who use the Accra Sports Stadium are entreated to use their alternative venues to honour their league matches in December.”

Meanwhile, the NSA has been criticised over its decision to close down the Accra Sports Stadium to sporting activities in December.

Joy Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru wrote on X (Twitter): “Look at what Peter Twumasi is doing in December. He has closed the Accra Sports Stadium to football so he can use it to host concerts throughout that period.

“A few months after that, ECG will come and cut the light because he hasn’t paid the bills and then in January the pitch will be looking like a desert. Smh!”

This comes after the NSA boss urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and clubs in the country to build their own stadiums.

Last week, Prof. Twumasi said the funds Ghana earned from participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup can be used for this purpose.

"I think it's high time the GFA built their own stadium. For example, the World Cup money that we get should be used for some of these things -- building a stadium.