'It takes time to build a team’ - Nyaho-Tamakloe tells Hearts supporters

Speaking to Accra-based radio station Angel FM, the board member stated emphatically that he is not worried, urging supporters to exercise patience with under-fire manager Aboubakar Ouattara

“I am not worried about this [Hearts’ poor form]. All I will tell the supporters is that they should just take their time,” he said.

“We are building a team, and when we are building a team, it takes some time to build one. Look at what is happening to Manchester United. They are losing matches, but you can see he [Erik ten Hag] is building a team, and I want us to go that tangent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Why the call for Ouatarra’s head?

Aboubakar Ouattara has failed to guide Hearts of Oak to victory in any of their first two matches of the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians kicked off the season with a 0-1 loss to newly promoted side Basake Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the hope of getting a better result in their matchday two encounter, the Phobians fell to a 0-2 defeat to the Hearts of Lions.

Aboubakar Ouattara statistics as Hearts of Oak manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Matches - 19

Wins - 7

Draws - 3

Losses - 9

Goals Scored - 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Goals Conceded - 22

What next for Accra Hearts of Oak?

Hearts of Oak will be travelling to Bechem to face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour’s Park in matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.