'It takes time to build a team’ - Nyaho-Tamakloe tells Hearts supporters

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Accra Hearts of Oak board member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged supporters of the club to exercise patience as the team undergoes the building process.

According to Nyaho-Tamakloe, English club Manchester United are also losing matches, but their supporters understand that Erik ten Hag is building a team.

Speaking to Accra-based radio station Angel FM, the board member stated emphatically that he is not worried, urging supporters to exercise patience with under-fire manager Aboubakar Ouattara

“I am not worried about this [Hearts’ poor form]. All I will tell the supporters is that they should just take their time,” he said.

“We are building a team, and when we are building a team, it takes some time to build one. Look at what is happening to Manchester United. They are losing matches, but you can see he [Erik ten Hag] is building a team, and I want us to go that tangent.”

Aboubakar Ouattara has failed to guide Hearts of Oak to victory in any of their first two matches of the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians kicked off the season with a 0-1 loss to newly promoted side Basake Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the hope of getting a better result in their matchday two encounter, the Phobians fell to a 0-2 defeat to the Hearts of Lions.

Matches - 19

Wins - 7

Draws - 3

Losses - 9

Goals Scored - 22

Goals Conceded - 22

Hearts of Oak will be travelling to Bechem to face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour’s Park in matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.

A loss for the Phobians will deepen their woes as they aim to avoid falling into a relegation dogfight early in the season.

