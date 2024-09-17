'It takes time to build a team’ - Nyaho-Tamakloe tells Hearts supporters

According to Nyaho-Tamakloe, English club Manchester United are also losing matches, but their supporters understand that Erik ten Hag is building a team.
Accra Hearts of Oak board member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged supporters of the club to exercise patience as the team undergoes the building process.
Recommended articles
Speaking to Accra-based radio station Angel FM, the board member stated emphatically that he is not worried, urging supporters to exercise patience with under-fire manager Aboubakar Ouattara
“I am not worried about this [Hearts’ poor form]. All I will tell the supporters is that they should just take their time,” he said.
“We are building a team, and when we are building a team, it takes some time to build one. Look at what is happening to Manchester United. They are losing matches, but you can see he [Erik ten Hag] is building a team, and I want us to go that tangent.”
Why the call for Ouatarra’s head?
Aboubakar Ouattara has failed to guide Hearts of Oak to victory in any of their first two matches of the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League season.
The Phobians kicked off the season with a 0-1 loss to newly promoted side Basake Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.
With the hope of getting a better result in their matchday two encounter, the Phobians fell to a 0-2 defeat to the Hearts of Lions.
Aboubakar Ouattara statistics as Hearts of Oak manager
Matches - 19
Wins - 7
Draws - 3
Losses - 9
Goals Scored - 22
Goals Conceded - 22
What next for Accra Hearts of Oak?
Hearts of Oak will be travelling to Bechem to face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour’s Park in matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.
A loss for the Phobians will deepen their woes as they aim to avoid falling into a relegation dogfight early in the season.