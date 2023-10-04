Photos: Protesters gather to demonstrate against Kurt Okraku and GFA administration

They are demonstrating against what they term as a stagnation of Ghana football under the current leadership of the Football Association.

The protesters are set to march to the GFA’s head office in Accra before presenting a petition to the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Having gathered this morning for the demonstration, some of the protesters could be seen holding placards with different messages.

Some of the messages read: “Kurt go away”, “Football is not politics”, “FIFA and CAF must speak now” and “Sports Minister act now”.

Incumbent GFA president Kurt Okraku is set to contest the upcoming GFA presidential elections unopposed following the disqualification of his rival George Afriyie.

Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana FA, was hoping to unseat incumbent GFA president Okraku after losing out to him four years ago.

However, earlier in September, Afriyie was disqualified after the Elections Committee said he failed to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidature.

Afriyie has since filed an application for injunction seeking to halt the presidential election, while also contesting his disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).