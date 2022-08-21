Seydou Zerbo: Kotoko appoint Burkinabe tactician as new head coach

Kotoko had been without a coach after parting ways with Prosper Narteh Ogun, who resigned over reported disagreements last month.

Ogun was in charge for just one season, guiding the Porcupine Warriors to their first league title in eight years.

The former WAFA boss will now be replaced by Zerbo, who previously worked as coach of Burkina Faso’s home-based team.

“We are delighted to Announce Burkinabè trainer, Seydou ‘Krol’ Zerbo as our new head coach for one season with an option for a further year,” Kotoko tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi-based side has also announced that they will no longer be travelling to Turkey for their pre-season tour.

A statement from the club cited delays in visa acquisition, while stating that the team will now travel to Sudan for the second phase of their pre-season.

“Our planned trip to Turkey for the second phase of our preseason has been cancelled due to issues related to delays in visa acquisition,” Kotoko announced.

“The club has therefore opted to travel to Sudan from 21st August 2022 to 1st September 2022 for the second phase of our preseason.

“We will be engaged in strategic friendly games with other opponents who have qualified for CAF competitions.”