Seydou Zerbo: Kotoko sack head coach after poor run of form

The Burkinabe tactician joined the Porcupine Warriors last August but has now been fired after just seven months in charge.

Zerbo was expected to take the club to the next level after taking over from Prosper Narteh Ogun, but results have simply not been good enough.

He supervised Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Champions League after losing to RC Kadiogo on penalties.

He also failed to inspire the Kumasi-based club in the Ghana Premier League, where Kotoko have won just two of their last six matches.

The final straw was Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium following another insipid performance.

In a statement, Kotoko said assistant coach Coach Abdul Gazale will take temporary charge of the first team following Zerbo’s departure.

“Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways. Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach,” the club announced.