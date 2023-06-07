Everyone knows Ghana football is dead – Tony Yeboah

In his view, the current poor state of football in the country is a direct consequence of the GFA’s actions over the years.

“I don’t know what is going on because I don’t follow. Everyone knows Ghana football is dead because they didn’t listen to the advice we gave them from the beginning,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“So I think they are currently facing the punishment. If you involve bribes and stuff like that in football, you will destroy the game.

“The only advice I can give them is that they should go back and train the kids for youth (football) and develop Colts football either than that it will be difficult to get top players like we used to have back in the day. It will be very difficult.”

Yeboah played for the Black Stars for over a decade and was part of the team that reached the final of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Ghana international was one of the trailblazers in the Bundesliga, with respect to black footballers in Germany.

He played over 120 matches for Frankfurt and impressively scored 68 goals. He won two golden boots in the German topflight.