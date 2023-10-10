US Embassy reportedly denies Medeama players visas ahead of DC United game

The game will be played at the Audi Field in Washington DC, US, with tickets having gone on sale since August 1.

With just days to the game, some players and officials of Medeama have been denied visas by the US embassy, leaving the game in limbo.

Ghanaweb reports that out of the 19 names of players submitted to the Embassy, only 13 were granted visas, while other officials, including Medeama’s CEO, have been denied.

“Our sources indicate that the Tarkwa-based club submitted names of 19 players for the game but only thirteen received visas from the American Embassy. The six players whose applications were rejected by the embassy include star midfielder, Godknows Jakpasu,” the report said.

“Also, a number of officials including the Chief Executive Officer, Felix Tetteh Zutah who were going to perform key roles in the team’s camp for the game were also bounced by the embassy.”

Meanwhile, Medeama have been paired in the same CAF Champions League group with Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.

The Mauve and Yellow qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after beating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.