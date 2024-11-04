'We look very tired on the field' - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum blames defeat on stress

Kwadwo Obeng Jr.'s first-half goal secured all three points for the Hearts of Lions in this tightly contested matchday nine encounter against Kotoko.

Following the loss, a disappointed Ogum pointed to the number of games they played that week and the long journeys required for their matches.

"I think we looked slow; we looked very slow; we looked very tired on the field. I think it was the stress of the journey. From Kumasi to Anyinase, it takes about 9 hours. We played on Sunday," Prosper Narteh Ogum said after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We then travelled another 10 hours to Accra to play on Wednesday against Legon Cities. From Wednesday, we had to travel all the way from Accra to Kumasi. So it’s three games in seven days, and you could see that they were tired."

The coach admitted that while he wouldn't make excuses, it was clear that the 9- to 10-hour journey contributed to their defeat. "I don't try to make excuses, but it is so obvious. Look at the journey to Anyinase, 9 to 10 hours. I think it was fatigue on our part," he concluded.

What is next for the Porcupine Warriors?

Pulse Ghana