ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

'We look very tired on the field' - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum blames defeat on stress

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has attributed his team's recent defeat to stress.

Prosper-Narteh-Ogum
Prosper-Narteh-Ogum

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their second loss of the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon, falling 0-1 to the Hearts of Lions.

Recommended articles

Kwadwo Obeng Jr.'s first-half goal secured all three points for the Hearts of Lions in this tightly contested matchday nine encounter against Kotoko.

Following the loss, a disappointed Ogum pointed to the number of games they played that week and the long journeys required for their matches.

"I think we looked slow; we looked very slow; we looked very tired on the field. I think it was the stress of the journey. From Kumasi to Anyinase, it takes about 9 hours. We played on Sunday," Prosper Narteh Ogum said after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We then travelled another 10 hours to Accra to play on Wednesday against Legon Cities. From Wednesday, we had to travel all the way from Accra to Kumasi. So it’s three games in seven days, and you could see that they were tired."

The coach admitted that while he wouldn't make excuses, it was clear that the 9- to 10-hour journey contributed to their defeat. "I don't try to make excuses, but it is so obvious. Look at the journey to Anyinase, 9 to 10 hours. I think it was fatigue on our part," he concluded.

Asante Kotoko
Asante Kotoko Pulse Ghana

Their upcoming fixture in match week 10 sees them facing Bechem United, a critical matchup as Kotoko aims to regain momentum after back-to-back losses.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Continue to support us, it’s a process – Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara after Gold Stars defeat

Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Lions

GPL: Heart of Lions stun Asante Kotoko with narrow victory at Len Clay Stadium

Prosper-Narteh-Ogum

'We look very tired on the field' - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum blames defeat on stress

Kotoko officials clash with Legon Cities for preventing players from warming up, police intervene

Kotoko officials clash with Legon Cities for preventing players from warming up, police intervene