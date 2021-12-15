RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Gladson Awako’s debut stunner gives Hearts of Oak first league win of the season

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak have won their first game in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign after defeating Elmina Sharks.

Gladson Awako’s debut stunner gives Hearts of Oak first league win of the season
Gladson Awako’s debut stunner gives Hearts of Oak first league win of the season

The Phobians recorded a narrow 1-0 victory against the Sharks at the Paa Kwesi Nduom Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended articles

Substitute Gladson Awako was the match-winner, as the midfielder’s stunner from 25 yards ultimately separated the two sides.

The defending champions had made a very poor start to the season after going four games in the league without a win.

Hearts started the campaign with three consecutive draws against Legon Cities, WAFA and Aduana Stars before suffering defeat to Ashanti Gold.

However, the put up a better performance against Elmina Sharks, with Enock Asubonteng, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Isaac Mensah threatening the hosts.

Both Barnieh and Mensah had glorious opportunities to open the scoring for Hearts in the first half but fluffed their lines.

Their blushes were, however, spared by Awako, who came off the bench to score a stunning goal that proved to be the winner.

The 1-0 win over the Sharks lifts Hearts 16th on the league table, although they still have three outstanding matches to play.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

$150,000 AFCON trophy among most expensive football trophies in the world

$150,000 AFCON trophy among most expensive football trophies in the world