President Akufo-Addo announced that football would return in October, 2020 with GPL and Division One League matches admitting 25% of the stadium capacity as government eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff”, he stated.

“No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing".

A rise in COVID-19 cases in October saw the government reverting its decision on the return of fans amid the pandemic.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League which is currently ongoing has been played under closed doors with some clubs flouting the rules to allow fans into the stadia.

The move by the government to allow fans back into the stadium will be much appreciated by the clubs as they continue to incur a lot of costs as a result of games played behind closed doors.

The 40 percent admission of fans to the various venues will mean the Accra Sports Stadium will admit 9,500 spectators.