The construction of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium started in 2004 by construction firm Consar during the regime of former President John Agyekum Kufour.

But the project was abandoned in 2009, after Ghana Education Trust Fund GETFund decided not to continue the funding of the construction of the facility.

READ MORE: UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo shades Atletico Madrid

However, President Akufo-Addo under whose watch Ghana has won the bid to host the 2023 all-African Games, which will be the first time in the country’s history has released funds for the completion of one of the sporting facilities which will play a key role in nation’s quest to stage a successful competition.

"Funds have also been released for the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, started by the Kufuor-led NPP government but abandoned soon after 2009,” the President said while delivering his 2019 State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that competitive football will return soon.

“The Ghanaian people are [also] expectant of a return to normalcy of all football-related activities as soon as possible, and the Normalization Committee is working to ensure that they meet the March deadline”, he said.

Ghanaians are eager to witness domestic football which has alluded fans since the premiering of the ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed several rots in the game in June last year.

Normalisation Committee (NC) was formed to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to restructure Ghana football and President Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that the NC is working hard to meet the 31st March deadline to bring football back to normalcy.