President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the lift of the ban on football activities in the country after six months of inactivity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He added that players and all actors of the game will under a mandatory test for Covid-19.

"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff.

No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory. The restart of all other sporting competitions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective sport associations."

Reacting to Akufo-Addo's speech on the League resumption, Henry Asante Twum said the GFA will soon roll out plans for the start of the 2020/21 football season.

“We will look into it again, the competitions department of the GFA will sit down with the medical committee and come out with a proper plan and that will also be considered by the Executive Council,” he told Citi Sports.

“In the coming days, we will roll out a plan and make it known to the public.”