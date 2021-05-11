Gov’t delivers cheques of $5,000 to AFCON-winning Black Satellites players

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif made the presentation to the team on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It will be recalled that each player of Ghana’s side that won the U-20 AFCON in March was promised an amount of $10,000.

Pulse Ghana

$5,000 was to be invested by the Ghana Life Insurance Company (GLICO) Pension Scheme for ten years, while the other half was to be handed to the players.

The Black Satellites defeated Uganda 2-0 at the Stade Olympique in Mauritania to win their fourth U-20 AFCON title.

A double from Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was enough to secure the trophy for Abdul Karim Zito’s side.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Black Satellites Management Committee, Dr. Randy Abbey, was grateful to the government for honouring its promise.