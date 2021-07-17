GPL: Champions Hearts of Oak suffer defeat as WAFA ruin coronation party

Samuel Boadu’s side was crowned champions last week following their 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports stadium.

The triumph ended the club’s 12-year wait for a major trophy, having endured a dry spell since 2009.

Hearts, therefore, went into Saturday’s game against WAFA with nothing to lose, irrespective of the outcome.

And the low stakes showed in the line-up that Coach Boadu named for the game: Benjamin Mensah replaced first-choice Richard Attah in goal while Abdul Manaf was also named in the starting line-up.

WAFA were, however, unfazed by the reputation of the champions and started the game on the ascendency.

Lawrence Agyekum, Justus Agyekum and Enock Asubonteng all went close inside the first 30 minutes, but their poor finishing let them down.

Hearts began to pick up midway through the game with Salifu Ibrahim being their biggest threat. The playmaker had one of his shots hitting the side net.

Overall, though, the Phobians looked lethargic and were made to pay in the second half when Youssifou beat goalkeeper Mensah with a well-taken free-kick.